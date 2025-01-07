MN Food Producers Sharing in Federal Grant to Help Supply Chain

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota food producers will share in a $9.5-million federal grant to improve their supply chain infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain and strengthen local and regional food systems.

Family and farmer-owned Midwest Processors in Pierz will use $530,483 in grant money to buy milling and screening equipment, install conveyors, and temporary storage, and integrate packaging into the production line for its sunflower processing operations.

Concept Processing in Melrose will use $304,780 to buy and install automated gallon and five-gallon bag milk fillers, two refrigerated milk trucks, and equipment for a walk-in cooler.

The equipment will help the seventh-generation dairy farm expand its operations and grow its farm-to-fork milk program with Minnesota public schools and universities.

The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program also offers free technical assistance to businesses and organizations that are part of middle supply chain operations.

In all, 11 Minnesota businesses will benefit from the $9.5-million in grants.

