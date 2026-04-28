LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- The invasive insect Emerald Ash Borer continues to spread across Minnesota with a new infestation discovered in Todd County.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed EAB in trees along State Highway 28 near Burtrum.

There are now 60 Minnesota counties in the state with the invasive insect. It was first discovered in 2009.

Because it's the first time EAB has been found in Todd County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the entire county. It limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that carries nutrients up and down the trunk.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care will be held with experts from the MDA. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14th, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

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