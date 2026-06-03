WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has expanded the firewood quarantine in Kandiyohi County after the emerald ash borer was discovered in a new part of the county.

A Minnesota DNR Forest Health Specialist in the city of Willmar discovered the invasive insect outside of the current quarantine area.

The MDA is expanding the quarantine boundary to include the entire county.

The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area to reduce the risk of the tree-killing insect spreading.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. There are now 60 of Minnesota's 87 counties with known EAB infestations.

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