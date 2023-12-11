Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The invasive insect Emerald Ash Borer has been found in another central Minnesota county.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed EAB in Morrison County for the first time. There are now 46 Minnesota counties with the invasive insect.

The infestation was reported at a campground in Genola and EAB larvae were later found. MDA staff also surveyed other areas in Morrison County and found emerald ash borer near Little Falls too.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has enacted an emergency quarantine of any firewood or ash material to prevent the movement of the invasive pests.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009.

The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

