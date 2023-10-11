Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Cass County
WALKER (WJON News) -- Add Cass County to the list of Minnesota counties with Emerald Ash Borer.
A Minnesota Department of Agriculture employee noticed a cluster of ash trees near Remer that had signs of the invasive insect. The staffer collected larvae samples and tests confirmed the presence of EAB.
First discovered in Minnesota in 2009, there are now 45 Minnesota counties with EAB.
Because this is the first time EAB has been found in Cass County, there is an emergency quarantine in place that prohibits the movement of firewood and ash material to help prevent the spread of the insect.
The quarantine is for the southeastern portion of the county.
There is a virtual meeting for residents and tree care professionals on November 9th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:0 a.m. Click here to register for the meeting.
