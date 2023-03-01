MDA Opens Produce Safety Grant Application

MDA Opens Produce Safety Grant Application

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Small farmers looking to improve their food handling and safety procedures can apply for a new grant.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Produce Safety Mini-Grant.

To qualify, a farmer must sell one or more of the following crops:

  • leafy greens
  • apples
  • berries
  • carrots
  • cucumbers
  • garlic
  • green beans
  • herbs
  • melons
  • microgreens
  • mushrooms
  • onions
  • peppers
  • sprouts
  • summer squash
  • tomatoes.

Growers can be reimbursed for past expenses in 2022 or planned improvements in 2023. Examples include:

  • supplies to build a portable handwashing station
  • harvest totes or collection tools
  • water testing
  • consultation fees for on-farm food safety plans
  • waxed boxes and market containers.

The MDA is expecting to distribute more than $26,000, with a maximum grant of $800 per farm. There is no matching fund requirement.

Applications will be accepted through March 25th, 2023.

For more information on the 2023 Produce Safety Mini-Grant, click here.

