MDA Opens Produce Safety Grant Application
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Small farmers looking to improve their food handling and safety procedures can apply for a new grant.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Produce Safety Mini-Grant.
To qualify, a farmer must sell one or more of the following crops:
- leafy greens
- apples
- berries
- carrots
- cucumbers
- garlic
- green beans
- herbs
- melons
- microgreens
- mushrooms
- onions
- peppers
- sprouts
- summer squash
- tomatoes.
Growers can be reimbursed for past expenses in 2022 or planned improvements in 2023. Examples include:
- supplies to build a portable handwashing station
- harvest totes or collection tools
- water testing
- consultation fees for on-farm food safety plans
- waxed boxes and market containers.
The MDA is expecting to distribute more than $26,000, with a maximum grant of $800 per farm. There is no matching fund requirement.
Applications will be accepted through March 25th, 2023.
For more information on the 2023 Produce Safety Mini-Grant, click here.
