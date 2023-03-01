MDA Opens Produce Safety Grant Application

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Small farmers looking to improve their food handling and safety procedures can apply for a new grant.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Produce Safety Mini-Grant.

To qualify, a farmer must sell one or more of the following crops:

leafy greens

apples

berries

carrots

cucumbers

garlic

green beans

herbs

melons

microgreens

mushrooms

onions

peppers

sprouts

summer squash

tomatoes.

Growers can be reimbursed for past expenses in 2022 or planned improvements in 2023. Examples include:

supplies to build a portable handwashing station

harvest totes or collection tools

water testing

consultation fees for on-farm food safety plans

waxed boxes and market containers.

The MDA is expecting to distribute more than $26,000, with a maximum grant of $800 per farm. There is no matching fund requirement.

Applications will be accepted through March 25th, 2023.

For more information on the 2023 Produce Safety Mini-Grant, click here.

