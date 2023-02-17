Tech High Senior Semi-Finalist for Presidential Scholar

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - India Ratha, a graduating senior at Tech High School in St. Cloud, has been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023.

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.

A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

India is the president of Tech High School’s National Honor Society chapter and runs a program called “Sounds of Sunday” which brings Tech High School musicians to area nursing homes once a month. She hopes to pursue a career in microbiology after graduating high school.

READ RELATED ARTICLES