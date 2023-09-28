Highway 23 North Gap on Schedule to Open in November

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- As fall settles in, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to complete the final section of the $42-million Highway 23 North Gap between Richmond and Paynesville.

The two-year project remains on schedule to be completed by November 2nd.

The work zone remains closed to traffic and drivers are asked to stay on the main detour until the work is completed.

Once the nine-mile project is finished, Highway 23 will be four lanes, have improved access along the corridor, and a realignment of the road in Roscoe for improved sightlines.

The Highway 23 South Gap project between Paynesville and New London is in its first year and will require a second year of construction. When both sections of Highway 23 are finished, Highway 23 will be four lanes from Willmar to Foley.

