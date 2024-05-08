I-94 Road Construction Project Gets Underway in Douglas County

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Road construction work will slow traffic on Interstate 94 between Alexandria and Osakis this summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the westbound lanes of I-94 just west of the Highway 29 interchange near Alexandria to the Douglas/Todd County line near Osakis. Traffic has been rerouted over to the eastbound lanes where head-to-head traffic will be required through November.

The two-year project includes concrete resurfacing, three bridge repairs, and a bridge replacement over the Canadian Pacific rail line and Douglas County Road 23.

In 2025, crews will resurface the eastbound lanes and replace the eastbound bridge.

For real-time traffic information, visit 511mn.org or download the free smartphone app from your favorite app store.

