Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limits on Two Popular Lakes

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye harvest limits for two of the state's most popular walleye lakes.

Starting Wednesday, November 1st anglers on Upper Red Lake can keep four walleye with one allowed over 17 inches. The bag limit is down from five over the summer's open water season.

Fall netting assessments on Upper Red Lake showed an optimal level of spawning stock and strong numbers of mature walleye.

Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will again be allowed to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches. The regulations begin on December 1st.

A netting survey on Mille Lacs showed slightly lower walleye numbers than in 2022, but there continue to be strong classes from 2013 and 2017 and acceptable numbers of walleye born in 2021 and 2022 suggesting adequate numbers of younger fish.

