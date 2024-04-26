Becker Post Office Considers New Space

BECKER (WJON News) - The Post Office in Becker is considering moving to another space in the city.

In the next few days, anyone with a Becker address will receive a postcard in the mail asking for their thoughts on a move.

The Post Office says, that due to a potential loss of lease, they’re considering finding a new retail location for the post office, currently located next to Bill’s Superette on 1st Street in Becker.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, they’re hoping to find:

A facility with about 3,800 square feet of space and more than 26 parking spots within two miles of the current facility,

A smaller space (about 900 square feet) for retail operations with about 13 parking spaces. In that scenario, the postal carriers would move to Monticello Post Office.

Comments will be accepted for the next 45 days. Anyone can mail their comments on a move, or the proposal for new space, to United States Postal Service, ATTN: Becker MN Relocation, PO Box 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.

