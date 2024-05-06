Latin Pop Sensation Coming to Twin Cities This Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Latin music star is bringing her latest tour to the Twin Cities. Ana Gabriel will make a stop at Target Center as part of her 25-plus city "UN DESEO MAS TOUR 2024" on November 9th.

Gabriel is celebrating 50 years in music and was recently recognized by Billboard as a "Living Legend in Latin music." She has more than 30 albums and 20 top 10 Billboard Hot Latin songs including 6 number one's, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gabriel started singing at the age of 6 in Mexico before moving to California and credits her grandfather for providing the only singing coaching she has ever received. Tickets go on sale on Friday at AXS.com.

