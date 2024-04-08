Little Big Town Coming To The Big City

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A country music great will be coming to Minnesota in 2024. Little Big Town will take the stage at Target Center on November 7th as part of their "Take Me Home" U.S. Tour.

During the tour, the group will play their recently released cover of Phil Collin's song "Take Me Home" which they debuted at last night's (Sunday) CMT Music Awards. Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook formed Little Big Town in 1998 in Homewood, Alabama, and the band still features all four members.

The group has won 3 Grammy Awards and had two number-one songs "Pontoon," and "Better Man." Little Big Town is touring in part to celebrate their 25th Anniversary and will be joined on tour by Sugarland and The Castellows. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, with various pre-sales running throughout the week.

