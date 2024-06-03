Fans Will Drive All Night To See This 80s Icon Coming To MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- 80s music fans will be able to show off their "True Colors" this fall. Cyndi Lauper is bringing her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour" to Target Center on December 4th.

Lauper burst onto the music scene in 1983 with her album "She's So Unusual" which was the first LP by a female artist to have four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

The tour announcement coincides with the debut of "Let The Canary Sing" a full-length documentary about her career. "Let the Canary Sing" debuts Tuesday on Paramount +, and Lauper will also be honored with an imprint at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Lauper is known for her hit songs like "Time After Time," "She Bop," "Change of Heart," and more. Her last album of original music was 2016's "Detour." Pre-sale tickets are available starting Tuesday with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.

