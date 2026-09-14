MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A childhood favorite toy comes to life in January in Minnesota. The Hot Wheels Stunt Show roars into Target Center on January 16th and 17th.

The show features world-class drivers taking full-size Hot Wheels vehicles through a variety of stunt challenges like backflips, ramp jumps, and a 45-foot-tall 360 loop. See Hot Wheels cars, street bikes, ATVs, and more tackle everything the show can throw at them.

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The event also has interactive fan experiences, special appearances by legendary Hot Wheels vehicles like GT Scorcher, Boneshaker, and Rodger Dodger, as well as larger-than-life Hot Wheels displays. It is a fun-filled show for hardcore collectors and the entire family.

Presale tickets for the Hot Wheels Stunt Show start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with tickets for the general public going on sale on September 28th.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud