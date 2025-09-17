MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A social media and rap star will bring her first-ever headlining arena show to Minnesota in the spring. Cardi B. will hip hop through Target Center with her "Little Miss Drama" tour on March 12. Cardi B. rose to prominence through social media before becoming a rapper with hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It."

Has Cardi B. won any awards?

She won a Grammy Award for her debut album "Invasion of Privacy" and is recognized for being the first solo woman rapper to win the Best Album Grammy. Cardi B. also has eight Billboard Music Awards and six Guinness World Records. Her first-ever arena tour will hit over 30 cities across the country starting in February. Pre-sale Tickets for the "Little Miss Drama" tour at Target Center start on September 24th, with general ticket sales on September 25th.

