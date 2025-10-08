Experience Spirit And Adventure With The Symphony’s New Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local music ensemble is kicking off its performing season this weekend. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will present "Prosperous Voyage" on Saturday. The concert will be conducted by newly appointed Artistic Director Kornel Thomas and will feature works by Copland, Richard Wagner, Roger Zare, and more. The Orchestra says "Prosperous Voyage" will capture the spirit and adventure of epic journeys. Thomas will also deliver a pre-concert talk to share his process for selecting music for the show and provide historical context for each number. There will be a reception after the concert as well. The pre-show talk starts at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7:30 p.m. at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $5 for students.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty