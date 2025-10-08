ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local music ensemble is kicking off its performing season this weekend. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will present "Prosperous Voyage" on Saturday. The concert will be conducted by newly appointed Artistic Director Kornel Thomas and will feature works by Copland, Richard Wagner, Roger Zare, and more. The Orchestra says "Prosperous Voyage" will capture the spirit and adventure of epic journeys. Thomas will also deliver a pre-concert talk to share his process for selecting music for the show and provide historical context for each number. There will be a reception after the concert as well. The pre-show talk starts at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7:30 p.m. at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $5 for students.

