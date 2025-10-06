ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Fans will be able to sing a "Happy Song" when a Grammy-nominated quartet comes to Minnesota this Spring. The British rock band Bring Me the Horizon (BMTH) has added Grand Casino Arena to its Ascension Program 2 tour on May 13th. Bring Me the Horizon started out as a deathcore band in the early 2000s and has evolved over the years into alternative rock and the pop music scene. Known for controversial lyrics and high-energy live shows, BMTH are becoming one of the most successful rock bands of today.

They recently released their most recent studio LP, "Post Human: NeX GEn," and have played to sold-out crowds in over 50 countries. Bring Me the Horizon consists of singer Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, and drummer Mat Nicholls. Pre-Sale Tickets for the Ascension Program 2 will be available starting tomorrow (Tuesday), with tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday.

