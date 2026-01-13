ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The recent Country Music Association's (CMA) male vocalist of the year is making a tour stop in Minnesota this summer. Cody Johnson will bring his "Cody Johnson Live" tour to Grand Casino Arena on August 29th.

Johnson just brought home the male vocalist of the year honors in November at the 59th Annual CMAs. It was his first win in that category and 4th CMA award overall. Johnson's most recent album, "Leather," features his number one smash hits "The Painter," which was awarded the NSAI 2024 Song of the Year, and "Dirt Cheap."

He has over 10-billion streams and 42 Gold and Platinum certifications. Johnson is known for his electrifying stage presence and explosive shows, and last played at Grand Casino Arena in October of 2024. A date for when tickets will go on sale has not yet been announced.

