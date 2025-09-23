Rodeo Thrill Awaits With Bull Riding And Family Fun

Rodeo Thrill Awaits With Bull Riding And Family Fun

PHOTO courtesy of Joe Lemke

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Dust off your boots and hats and cowboy up for two spectacular days of fun early next year. Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo is back at Grand Casino Arena (formerly Xcel Energy Center) on February 13th and 14th. Fans will be taken in by all the action, entertainment, and intense competition with events like bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and women's barrel racing. There is also pre-show fun at the "down on the dirt" event that will have pony rides, meet and greets, or you can hop in a clown barrel, and take a seat in the bucking chutes on the live photo bull Silver Dollar. The "down on the dirt" pre-show is free with paid admission. Tickets for Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo go on sale on Monday at ticketmaster.com.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
PHOTO courtesy of Joe Lemke
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of Joe Lemke
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens

This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you.

Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

Forrest City in Pictures

Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud

How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating?

Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund

Filed Under: Grand Casino, Rodeo, xcel energy center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON