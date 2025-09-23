Rodeo Thrill Awaits With Bull Riding And Family Fun
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Dust off your boots and hats and cowboy up for two spectacular days of fun early next year. Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo is back at Grand Casino Arena (formerly Xcel Energy Center) on February 13th and 14th. Fans will be taken in by all the action, entertainment, and intense competition with events like bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and women's barrel racing. There is also pre-show fun at the "down on the dirt" event that will have pony rides, meet and greets, or you can hop in a clown barrel, and take a seat in the bucking chutes on the live photo bull Silver Dollar. The "down on the dirt" pre-show is free with paid admission. Tickets for Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo go on sale on Monday at ticketmaster.com.
