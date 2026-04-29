Three great acts are coming together to present a spectacular holiday show this winter. Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and CeCe Winans' "Christmas Together" will hit Grand Casino Arena on December 4th.

It will be the first time Grant and Winans have ever performed at Grand Casino Arena (formerly Xcel Energy Center), and Smith's first time back since 2013. The show mixes Christmas classics along with career-defining hits to capture the joy of the holiday season.

Amy Grant has 6 Grammys and 6 No. 1 hits.

Grant says she is glad to be heading back on the road to celebrate Christmas with Smith and Winans, and what a gift it is to share the hope and wonder of the Christmas season together.

Michael W. Smith has 3 Grammys and has written 36 No. 1 songs.

Smith commented that Christmas is the most magical time of the year, and getting to tour for a second year with Grant and Winans is something he is incredibly grateful for.

CeCe Winans has 18 Grammys and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The trio has a combined 27 Grammy Awards, numerous number one hits, and decades of combined experience entertaining audiences around the world. "Christmas Together" is in its second year and has expanded to large arenas after starting out playing smaller, more intimate venues. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

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