ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A major comedy act is making a surprise performance in St. Paul this month. Dave Chappelle will host his "Pulling Up" show at Grand Casino Arena on Monday, February 16th. Organizers say Chappelle is taking the stage to show his support for the community and to unite people in defense of civil rights, human dignity, and the principles Americans claim to hold sacred. They say Chappelle's decision to perform in Minnesota is another example of his decades-long commitment to showing up for cities in crisis and using his comedy as a force to build connections.

Leave your phone at home or in the car if going to the show.

Also of note is it will be a phone-free event. Use of phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be allowed in the performance area. All prohibited devices will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will then be opened at the end of the show. Attendees will keep possession of their phones and other devices at all times and can access them during the event only in designated phone use areas. Anyone seen using a phone or other device during the show will be escorted out of the arena by security.

Chappelle last played at Grand Casino Arena in September of 2023.

Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians ever and has made numerous television and movie appearances and won the 2025 NAACP President's Award, along with five Emmy Awards. Tickets for the show go on sale at Noon on Tuesday on ticketmaster.com.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge On a gorgeous night, Justin Moore and Joe Nichols brought some country flair to the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt