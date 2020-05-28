Grand Casino Announces Reopening Date

HINCKLEY -- Grand Casino has announced an opening date for both of their locations. The Mille Lacs and Hinckley casinos will reopen on Monday at 9:00 a.m. bringing an end to the 77-day-long closure. The casinos will host a soft reopening for Mille Lacs Band member shareholders on Sunday.

The reopening is the first step in a multi-phase reopening strategy.

Workers will be required to wear masks. Guests will also be required to wear a mask. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be permitted to enter.

During phase one, most of the gaming floor will reopen smoke-free with some changes to allow for social distancing. Both casinos will have food options, but the sit-down restaurants will remain closed.

There are no valet or shuttle services.