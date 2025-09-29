ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota venue has been recognized for its sustainability efforts. Grand Casino Arena has been named a 2025 Green Operations & Advanced Leadership (GOAL) Sustainability Contender and won 26 medals at the 2nd Annual GOAL Awards. The venue brought home two gold medals, one for Set Sustainability Strategy & Goals, and the second for Implement ESG-Driven Purchasing Policy. Grand Casino Arena also brought home 15 silver medals and 9 bronze. Vice President and General Manager Kelly McGrath says they are honored and excited to see their commitment to sustainability recognized by industry colleagues through the GOAL awards.

What is GOAL?

GOAL is a sustainability-driven membership and support network of over 55 global members from entertainment, sports, and live event venues. Grand Cansino Arena and the Minnesota Wild are one of only 42 members stretching across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, and one of only five other NHL organizations.

