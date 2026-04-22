ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A country band that has been entertaining fans for over 30 years will take the stage in Onamia on Saturday. Lonestar is at the Grand Casino Event Center with its "Keeps Getting Better" tour. The band will play all 10 of its number one hits, plus new songs from its latest album, "Ten to 1," and more.

Lonestar's Album "Lonely Grill" features four No. 1 hits.

Founding member Dean Sams says a lot of work goes into planning a tour, and it can be hard to pick what songs they will play:

"We have a lot of songs to choose from, so it's very painstaking to say which one of your kids you're not going to bring to the dance so to speak, you know what I mean like which song you're not gonna do so it's always a big process and then once you figure out the songs then it's like the way we're gonna present it."

Sams says the songs, video screens, lights, and other visual effects all play into how they plan to give the audience the best experience.

The band's song "Amazed" spent nine weeks at No. 1.

The band will also play some songs in homage to legendary female vocalists like Cyndi Lauper and Pink, from its "Iconic, Vol. 1" EP released last year. Sams says a lot went into picking which artists they wanted to pay tribute to:

"So at the end of the day, not only do we have to pick a song that is iconic, but then we also have to pick something that we feel like we could do a version of and do the song and the artist justice because we, at the end of the day, want them to be proud of what we do of their song."

Sams produced "Iconic, Vol. 1" and says it was a lot of fun to make and be creative with his bandmates. Lonestar is currently working on "Iconic, Vol. 2" and a new album of original music as well. Lonestar takes the stage at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and there are still tickets available.

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PHOTO courtesy of Michael Gomez and Lonestar PHOTO courtesy of Michael Gomez and Lonestar loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Michael Gomez and Lonestar PHOTO courtesy of Michael Gomez and Lonestar loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Michael Gomez and Lonestar PHOTO courtesy of Michael Gomez and Lonestar loading...

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