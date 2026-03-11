ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Olympic Champions will grace Minnesota when a show makes its return. Stars on Ice glides into Grand Casino Arena on Sunday, May 10th. The 2026 tour will feature Olympic Gold Medalists like Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, Ellie Kam, and Danny O'Shea, and more.

Stars on Ice was founded in 1986 by Olympic skater Scott Hamilton

Stars on Ice has been wowing audiences for over 35 years with spectacular performances, costumes, and music. The official charity partner for the 2026 tour is the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

ADRA is a global humanitarian group operating in over 118 countries that provides disaster relief, emergency response, and long-term community development. Tickets for Stars on Ice can be purchased at starsonice.com or through Ticket Master.

Past performers include:

Kristi Yamaguchi,

Scott Hamilton

Tara Lipinski

Nathan Chen

Kurt Browning

Katarina Witt

Oksana Baiul

Sara Hughes

Elvis Stojko

