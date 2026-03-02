ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An 18-time Grammy Award winner and rock legend will bring his latest tour to Minnesota. Eric Clapton's limited U.S. run will stop at Grand Casino Arena on September 15th. St. Paul is one of only six stops in the states and 19 overall.

Clapton is a 3-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee

Clapton is a rock legend and the only three-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was voted into the hall in 1992 with the band the Yardbirds, in 1993 with the band Cream, and in 2000 as a solo artist. His first Grammy win was in 1973 for Album of the Year with "The Concert for Bangla Desh." The last of his 18 Grammys was in 2006 for lifetime achievement, and he brought home six Grammys in 1993.

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images loading...

The band on the tour will consist of:

Doyle Bramhall II on Guitar

Sonny Emory on Drums

Chris Stainton on Keyboards

Nathan East on Bass

Tim Carmon on B3 Hammond Organ

Katie Kissoon on Backing Vocals

Sharon White on Backing Vocals

He will be joined at Grand Casino Arena by Blues legend Jimmie Vaughan. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at ericclapton.com.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

