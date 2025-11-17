Get Ready For An Unforgettable Night With Alex Warren In July
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The sun will come out in July when a Grammy-nominated singer comes to Minnesota. Alex Warren is bringing his "Little Orphan Alex Live" tour to Grand Casino Arena on July 2nd next year. Warren became a Grammy nominee last week, earning a nomination in the Best New Artist Category. He is debut album "You'll Be Alright, Kid" has gone certified platinum with over one million copies sold since it was released on July 18th. Warren's song "Ordinary" hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks, and he boasts over 53 million monthly listeners and over 5.6 billion streams. Tickets for "Little Orphan Alex Live" go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
