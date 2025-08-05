ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A nationally renowned comedian and movie star is making his return to Minnesota as part of his latest tour. Fresh off the success of his streaming movie Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler is embarking on his "You're My Best Friend" tour across 30 cities. Sandler has added Xcel Energy Center/soon to be Grand Casino Arena, on October 22nd to the tour.

What is Adam Sandler Best Known For?

Sandler is known all over the world for his characters on Saturday Night Live, like Opera Man, Cajun Man, and Canteen Boy. He is also famous for his musical numbers like Lunchlady Land and The Chanukah Song. And who can forget his block buster movies like Billy Madison, The Waterboy, Grown Ups, and Happy Gilmore? Tickets for Adam Sandler's "You're My Best Friend" tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

