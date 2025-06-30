Xcel Energy Center Gets A New Name This Fall
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A major Minnesota entertainment venue will have a new look and name this fall. Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) has announced that beginning on September 1st, the Xcel Energy Center will be known as Grand Casino Arena.
For How Long will the New Name Last?
MSE has signed a 14-year naming rights deal with Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. MSE majority owner Craig Leipold says the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has been a strong supporter and investor in St. Paul, and they are thrilled for their new partnership and support of the arena. As part of the deal, all signage will be replaced with the new Grand Casino Arena name, including the center ice insignia, before the 2025-2026 NHL regular season.
Will Xcel Energy Still be involved with the Wild?
The Minnesota Wild announced a new multi-year partnership with Xcel Energy on April 15th to continue as a partner with the team, but the existing arena naming rights agreement was not renewed after 25 years.
