ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A four-time Grammy Award winner is bringing her world tour to Minnesota. Phoebe Bridgers' "The Lost Tour" will hit the stage of Grand Casino Arena on September 17th.

Check your smartphone at the door.

The show will be a little unique for the arena, as it is a phone-free tour/concert. Everyone will have to place all phones, smart watches, and accessories into a secured Yondr pouch upon arrival. Guests will maintain possession of their pouch for the entire show, but they won't be unlocked until the end of the concert.

Sign up for pre-sales.

Because of the anticipated high demand for tickets, there will be a couple of artist pre-sales leading up to the general sale on Friday, June 12th. The two pre-sales will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9th and 10th. Fans need to pre-register at PhoebeBridgers.com. People will then be assigned to a date at random for which day they get a code. You must register by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday night to be eligible to get a code for June 9th, day 1 of the two pre-sales.

Ticket sales help a good cause as well.

One dollar from every ticket sold on the North American portion of the tour will be donated to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), the country's largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN also operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline, and its mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities.

Bridgers won all four of her Grammy Awards in 2024 and has received eleven Grammy nominations overall. "The Lost Tour" is Bridgers' first solo tour since 2023's "The Reunion." Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

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