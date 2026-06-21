ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Wild and concert fans should be aware of a ticket change coming if you are heading down to Grand Casino Arena. The NHL franchise has announced a new multi-year deal with SeatGeek as the primary ticketing partner for all Wild games and Grand Casino Arena events.

The Wild says SeatGeek will bring a single, unified platform and complete data foundation for all attractions. They say it will also unlock more personalized fan engagement, smarter pricing strategies, and seamless management across all events. The partnership will also extend to events held in the Saint Paul River Centre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium, and additional campus venues.

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The Wild says the transition to SeatGeek will bring insights to help the team sell smarter, run smoother, and build deeper fan connections, turning real-time data into a superior game and event experience. The move to SeatGeek will take place later this summer.

Minnesota Wild CEO Matt Majka says,

"SeatGeek gives us the tools to modernize our ticketing operation, deepen our connection with fans, and make every night at Grand Casino Arena a memorable one. We're excited about what we're going to build together."

Fans who already have tickets to upcoming events at Grand Casino Arena will receive instructions before their tickets are transferred to the new platform, and existing tickets will remain valid. Tickets for Alex Warren, Monster Jam, Lionel Ritchie, and Josh Groban will still be accessible through the Minnesota Wild App during the changeover period.

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