Ella Langley Brings Her Dandelion Tour to St. Paul this Fall

Ella Langley Brings Her Dandelion Tour to St. Paul this Fall

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) --  A rising country star has added Minnesota to her sold-out tour. Ella Langley has added an October 31st show at Grand Casino Arena as part of her "Dandelion" tour.

READ MORE:  Ticketing Overhaul At Grand Casino Arena Starts This Summer

Langley added 21 new dates in total, including Red Rock Amphitheatre and two nights at the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. She is coming off an epic sweep at the Academy of Country Music Awards, winning all seven categories she was nominated in. Plus, her song "Choosin' Texas" became the first song by a woman to simultaneously top the Billboard Country Airplay, Hot 100, and the Hot Country Songs charts.

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Langley is on tour in support of her album "Dandelion."  Kameron Marlowe and Gabriella Rose are scheduled to open for Langley at the St. Paul concert. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

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Filed Under: Grand Casino
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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