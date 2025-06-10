COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Rockville 11-year-old is using her entrepreneurial skills to help send other kids to camp. Ally Roehrl is making her own dog treats and selling them to help send kids suffering from lymphedema to Brylan's Feat Foundation's Camp Watch Me. Roehrl says she has a pretty lofty goal:

"So at the very beginning I was just trying to earn as much as possible but now that we've started up, me and my mom have kind of talked about it and we're shooting for about (Ally's Mom: do you remember what we came up with) $3,000."

Ally Sells Two Different Sizes of Dog Treats for $6 Per Bag

Ally's mom, Nikki, says Ally also suffers from lymphedema, and selling the dog treats has been good for Ally, too:

"She's willing to talk to people at the farmer's market and open up about her disease, her condition, but also because she's doing this a lot of people, there's been some people that say, we don't have a dog but I love what you're doing so I would like to give some money for that too."

Lymphedema is a chronic swelling in parts of the body due to the lymphatic system developing abnormally or trauma occurring.

Find Out More About Lymphedema at brylansfeat.org

Ally has attended Camp Watch Me, a special camp for kids with the condition, and says she wants other kids to be able to benefit from the camp:

"The idea came from one of my friends, and for her church, they always have a little sale and all the money goes to their church and help fund that so she made me think cause she did some dog treats, and I was like okay cool, we can maybe support our non-profit with dog treats as well"

Nikki says they are so proud of Ally's fundraising work, but it is bittersweet seeing their daughter grow up so fast.

Ally hopes to have the $3,000 raised by the end of October, and you can find her at the Cold Spring Farmer's Market every Wednesday selling her dog treats. She has raised over $400 so far.

