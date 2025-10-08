Explore The Cold Spring Fire Hall At This Weekend’s Open House
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The public is invited to view the newest city facility in Cold Spring this weekend. You can join the Cold Spring Fire Department at the open house for its new Fire Hall on Saturday. The Open House will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 2:00 p.m. After the ribbon cutting, you can tour the new fire hall, explore the fire trucks and equipment, and meet firefighters. The new Cold Spring Fire Hall is located at 109 Main Street next door to Red Truck Ice Cream. The open house runs from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
