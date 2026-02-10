COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The City of Cold Spring has the perfect way for you to spend your Valentine's Holiday a little early. The Chamber of Commerce's Annual Chocolate Crawl takes place on Friday and will let you visit participating Cold Spring and Richmond businesses to sample some delicious treats while they last. Twenty-three establishments will feature a variety of goodies like hot chocolate bars, chocolate stir sticks, brownies, cookies, and more.

Cocoa Hits Highest Price Since 1977, Impacting Valentine's Chocolate Sales Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

Chamber Administrator Vienna Meyers says the crawl has become a Valentine's tradition:

"It's one of the things they look forward to, girlfriends alike, or a date night, they'll kind of go out and make it a plan to hit up all the stops so it's fun those groups that have enjoyed it year after year, that look forward to it so it was funny it was already in December people were reaching out me asking if we're still having it and what the date was because they wanted to make sure it was on their calendar."

She says the chocolate crawl is a great way for people to learn about Cold Spring and what the city has to offer.

Photo by Michele Blackwell on Unsplash Photo by Michele Blackwell on Unsplash loading...

Be sure to pick up your Chocolate Crawl Passport.

In addition, you can pick up a Chocolate Crawl Passport and get it stamped. Five stamps will get you entered into the drawing for a gift basket. Meyers says the event has gotten so popular that other cities have inquired about how it is run:

"What's been fun is I think it's gained so much steam where people are excited about it that we've now had neighboring chambers or different chambers even out of state that reached out to me this year to find out what is it that we're doing and how do we do it because they are seeing all of the fun that is happening with ours."

Meyers says there is no wrong way to take part in the crawl. Some people try to hit all the participating businesses, some pick and choose based on what the treats are, and others do it in clusters based on how many shops are in the same area.

People can print off their passport online from the chamber's website or Facebook page or pick one up in person at any participating business. The Chocolate Crawl is free to attend and runs from Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally). Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz