City Council Gears Up For Cold Spring Library Transition
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town is looking to get a new home for its library. The City of Cold Spring is planning on building a new library, but it is still in the early planning stages.. The city has a temporary location picked out, but it needs some work to make it usable, such as removing a few walls and adding windows and security cameras. The city anticipates the library will move into the temporary location in February or March. They would start by remodeling City Hall, where the current library is, and then start construction on the new library in 2028 and move into the new building in 2029. The city council hopes the new library can be built with donations. Right now, the city has a fundraising committee started and hopes to have a lease agreement for the temporary location for the council to vote on at an upcoming meeting.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Wildfire Detection Tech Aims To Protect Minnesota’s Forests
- Como Park Zoo Welcomes a New Resident
- Musical Makes Kids Part Of The Enormous Adventure
- Big Winners And Good Times At LedgeTober Flannel Fest [PHOTOS]
- Brothers Launch Fishing Initiative To Help Kids In Need
- Target’s New Self-checkout System Is A Game Changer For Accessibility
Most common fast food chains in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker