COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town is looking to get a new home for its library. The City of Cold Spring is planning on building a new library, but it is still in the early planning stages.. The city has a temporary location picked out, but it needs some work to make it usable, such as removing a few walls and adding windows and security cameras. The city anticipates the library will move into the temporary location in February or March. They would start by remodeling City Hall, where the current library is, and then start construction on the new library in 2028 and move into the new building in 2029. The city council hopes the new library can be built with donations. Right now, the city has a fundraising committee started and hopes to have a lease agreement for the temporary location for the council to vote on at an upcoming meeting.

