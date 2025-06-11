Learn About Helen Keller At A Community Celebration
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Learn more about a champion for disabled people at an event on Thursday in Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Home Pride Lions and Friends of the Library are hosting a Helen Keller Day celebration at the District Education Building located at 527 Main Street.
The event will be both educational and fun with a movie screening, books and stories about Helen Keller, and coloring sheets for all ages. Plus, there will be KidSight Vision screenings for kids ages 6 months and up.
What Is Helen Keller Most Known For?
Keller is best remembered as an activist for disabled people, and she also spoke out for women's voting rights, birth control, and pacifism. Helen Keller Day runs from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
