Discover Beauty And Wellness At St. Cloud’s New Gem
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new St. Cloud business offers people a one-stop shop for all their special occasion beauty needs. Lucky Beauty Bar is the first luxury beauty bar in the St. Cloud area and offers an array of services like bridal hair and makeup, facials, and airbrush spray tans.
Owner Aliyah Yogerst says people in the area need an all-in-one beauty spot:
"I figured we should just kind of create our own thing where you can come in and just get everything done all in one place, if you want to get your lashes done you can do that, then you can go into Kaylee's room and get a facial, then you can head into Madison's room and get a spray tan and you're good, you're ready to go."
She says the beauty bar has four independent providers that work together to provide elevated services for both beauty and wellness.
Lucky Beauty Bar held its Grand Opening on Saturday from Noon to 4:00 p.m. with promotions, giveaways, and local pop-ups. Yogerst says people were lined up at 11:30 waiting to take part, and it is exciting to share her vision with the St. Cloud community:
"I have only been in the beauty industry for about 2 - 3 years, and I often feel very blessed to be in the position I'm in and with feeling blessed, I always end up feeling lucky and that's kind of just where it came from and it really just stuck with me and it's just so special to me."
She says the community’s reception has been great, and they have been busier than she originally expected. Lucky Beauty Bar is located at 1011 2nd Street North in St. Cloud in the Executive Plaza building.
