ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The updated Downtown Comprehensive Plan will be making its final stop on Monday night.

The St. Cloud City Council will hold a public hearing on the updated plan during its regular meeting.

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Back in December 2024, the city initiated an update of the 2015 Comprehensive Plan to address several local issues and broader economic forces, including changes to commercial and residential market trends and the relocation of the Stearns County Jail and courts from downtown.

Over the past 18 months, the Planning Advisory Committee has held several virtual and in-person sessions.

The 2025 Comprehensive Plan updates are being presented as three separate documents: the Division Street Corridor Plan, the Downtown Plan, and the Land Use Plan Map. Monday's public hearing will consider the adoption of the Division Street and Downtown Plan amendments. The Land Use Plan amendment will be presented later, following continued discussions with Haven Township.

The St. Cloud Planning Commission held its own public hearing in May and recommended approval on a 6-0 vote.