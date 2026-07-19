ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hockey Day Minnesota will once again have a St. Cloud flair to it in 2027. The full Hockey Day 2027 schedule has been announced, and St. Cloud State University's Men's Hockey Team will take on the University of St. Thomas on Saturday, January 30th as part of the 21st Annual event.

SCSU hockey teams also took part in Hockey Day MN in 2010 and 2018

The matches and festivities take place over five days starting on Tuesday, January 26th. The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with Northern Lakes taking on Detroit Lakes in Girls Varsity Hockey.

St. Cloud hosted Hockey Day MN in 2018

Several area high schools will also be taking part in the games. The St. Cloud Crush Boys Team takes on St. Michael-Albertville at 7:00 p.m. on January 27th, with the Girls Team playing Warroad at 4:30 p.m. on the 28th. Sartell-St. Stephen's Boys Team will battle Delano at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, the 29th.

Little Falls High School will also take part with its Boys Team playing Northern Lakes at 7:00 p.m. on the 26th, and the Brainerd-Little Falls co-op Girls Team facing off against Bloomington Jefferson at 9:30 a.m. on the 30th.

SCSU's Women's Team played the first-ever collegiate game on Lake George in 2018

All the aforementioned games will take place at the Brainerd International Speedway. The Minnesota Wild will wrap things up for Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 as they battle the former State of Hockey's professional team, the Dallas Stars, at 8:00 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. Tickets for all the Hockey Day Minnesota games go on sale at 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY] Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.

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