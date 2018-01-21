Bemidji to Host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2019

The announcement was made following the Moorhead vs. Centennial High School hockey game at Lake George Municipal Park in St. Cloud as part of Hockey Day 2018 coverage.

Additional details, including the date, location, match-ups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 will be announced at a later date.

Bemidji's festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on FOX Sports North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association and the expansion of outdoor hockey facilities in Bemidji.

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year.

Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017) and St. Cloud (2018).