ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new movie created right here in St. Cloud will make its debut in about a week. "Demon," a horror-thriller produced by St. Cloud's Pale Horse Studio, will hit the big screen at Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring with a showing on Saturday, July 25th and Monday, July 27th.

The film has over 80 local cast members.

The Saturday show has already sold out, and Writer/Director Matt Luczak and Producer Breanna Burgraff say that is pretty exciting:

"It feels great! I know that it's going to be really high energy, and like that premier atmosphere is going to be pretty good there (Luczak). Yeah, Quarry Cinema was nice enough to give us their biggest theater, so we're seating like 177! (Burgraff)."

Burgraff says nothing beats having that full theater experience:

"And having it on a movie theater, like you get your popcorn, you get your soda, you get your candy and stuff like that. I think it will be a lot of fun."

"Demon" was shot in St. Cloud, Foley, Little Falls, and Duluth. Luczak says he thinks the movie has some hide-under-the-covers moments:

"Yeah, I'm sure there are. I've been a pretty big horror aficionado, so it doesn't affect me, especially when you make it, but I hope that people who come have some of those moments cause that's what's fun about the genre."

Luczak says they hope to get the film released on a streaming service after the showings so people can watch "Demon" later.

You may see someone or a location you know in the movie.

Pale Horse Studio does plan to do a limited DVD release of "Demon" down the line as well, complete with a blooper reel and other special features.

READ MORE: Catch ‘Demon,’ the Chilling Film Made by St. Cloud Talent

There are still tickets available for Monday's Show. Everyone at Monday's show will be entered into a drawing to win a prize package of a Quarry Cinema gift card, a "Demon" movie poster, and a Blu-ray of the film. Luczak has already started working on the next Pale Horse Studio film, which will be a comedy about making a low-budget movie.

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