Catch ‘Demon,’ the Chilling Film Made by St. Cloud Talent
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Horror movie fans looking for a good scare can take in a St. Cloud original next month. Demon will hit the big screen at Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring on July 25th and 27th. The film was made locally by Pale Horse Studio. Writer/Director Matt Luczak is a Film Studies graduate from St. Cloud State University.
80 local actors auditioned for parts in Demon.
He says the movie is totally self-funded by the entire production team, and it is a little scary taking that chance:
"There is a lot of risk for sure, kind of going into something like this, but we all really believed in the script and what we want to do in creating a film community here where you don't see a lot of that happening, and so far it looks really good, and we're really excited to share it."
Demon is about a young man who gets swept up in a cult that is not what he thinks it is.
Luczak is already writing the next movie for Pale Horse Studios.
Luczak says making it has been a great experience for everyone involved:
"Being able to do this is far beyond even what I thought I was able to do coming out of college, so just being able to create in this area, and we're trying to just make the best thing that we can, and hopefully if people respond well to it, it will kind of gather a growing."
Luczak says they will play some shorts, have photo ops, and a Q & A after the showing on the 25th. Both shows start at 7:00 p.m. and cost $25 to attend. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite.
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