30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in 2023

A celebration three decades in the making. The 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in February of 2023.

Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.

The movie grossed over $80 million at the box office and has spawned it's own festival in Wabasha, Minnesota.

The Grumpy Old Men Festival is set to take place on February 25th, 2023. At the moment this is all that the website says relating to the event:

Grab your best flannel and celebrate 30 years of Grumpy Old Men Festivities in Wabasha, MN on February 25th! We’ll see you there!

I also found the online registration page for the Grumpy Plunge, which is the polar plunge that takes place during this festival that raises money for Great River Homes, Inc. and Rotary of Wabasha.

I'm sure more fun events taking place during the festival will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Last year's events included an ice fishing tournament, a costume contest, a hot dish luncheon, a cribbage tournament, bon fires, live music, and more.

Keep updated with the Grumpy Old Men Festival in Wabasha this February by liking the Facebook page.

