At Least MN’s Favorite Bad Romance Flick is a Star-Studded Watch

If Minnesotans are going to spend their time watching bad romance flicks, they want it to be a star-studded one from the 80's.

My wife loves a good romantic flick. While flying back from Atlanta recently, I caught her watching the 2019 film Five Feet Apart about a couple teenagers with cystic fibrosis who meet in a hospital and fall in love but can never be closer than five feet apart because of their disease. Not exactly a happy watch, but my wife's a sucker for that kind of stuff. I don't gravitate towards the romance category myself, though I did enjoy Nicholas Sparks' Safe Haven (alright, fine -- I watched it for Julianne Hough).

Speaking of romance, the folks at Shane Co. recently took to Google Trends to find each state's favorite bad romance movie. Compiling a list of 60 poorly-rated (6.1 stars and below) romance movies from IMDB, they searched online data to determine which movies were most-searched for in each state in 2020. The results -- Shane Co. admits -- were surprising. Besides finding some really popular bad romance flicks, they also found some geographical themes. For instance, Sweet Home Alabama was the most-searched romantic movie in Alabama, What Happens in Vegas was the most popular in Nevada, and Couples Retreat -- a movie that takes place at a fictional tropical resort -- was the top-searched movie in tropical Hawaii.

The most popular bad romance movie overall -- in a total of 9 states -- was 2011's Something Borrowed with Kate Hudson

Minnesota's favorite bad romance movie, meanwhile, is the 1985 romcom Girls Just Want to Have Fun starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Shannen Doherty, Helen Hunt, Biff Yeager, Lee Montgomery and Ed Lauter. IMDB summarizes Girls Just Want to Have Fun as:

"Janey is new in town and soon meets Lynne, who shares her passion for dancing in general and 'Dance TV' in particular. When a competition is announced to find a new Dance TV regular couple, Janey and Lynne are determined to audition. The only problem is that Janey's father doesn't approve of that kind of thing."

Girls Just Want to Have Fun has a rating of 6.0 (out of 10) on IMDB. Despite the rating, user reviews are ravingly positive, including this one from IMDB user wwfchic:

I loved this movie - I've seen it probably a hundred times. Besides the all-star cast of Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Hunt, Shannen Doherty and Jonathan Silverman - it's just a fun movie! The dancing is good - the music is fun! I just love it!!!

Shane Co. lists Minnesota alone as the only state to find Girls Just Want to Have Fun as the best bad romantic film. See the full results of Shane Co.'s study here.

