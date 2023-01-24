7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year

Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:

Superior Shoes

Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a golf course and on the beach. Guests say they love the hotel's location for sightseeing.

Loews Minneapolis Hotel

Located in the Downtown Minneapolis neighborhood, Loews Minneapolis Hotel is connected to a shopping center. Guests appreciate the hotel's central location, as the Target Center is only a one-minute walk from the hotel.

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis is located in Downtown Minneapolis and is in the entertainment district and near a metro station. Make date night special by checking out the nearby Minnesota Orchestra Hall and Orpheum Theatre.

W Minneapolis - The Foshay

W Minneapolis - The Foshay is in Downtown Minneapolis, right in the middle of the action. Looking for a romantic meal close by? The onsite American cuisine steakhouse, Manny's Steakhouse will definitely do the trick.

Quarterdeck Resort & Restaurant

Quarterdeck Resort & Restaurant is located on the beach of Gull Lake. The onsite restaurant, Dock 77 Restaurant & Bar, features American cuisine. Enjoy onsite activities like fishing and ice skating.

Eagle Ridge Resort at Lutsen Mountains

Lutsen Mountains and North Shore Winery are worth checking out if an activity is on the agenda. Or if your romantic weekend involves natural beauty you can can explore Oberg Mountain Loop and Cascade River State Park.

Water Street Inn - Stillwater, MN

Water Street Inn

Located close to Ice Castle and Saint Croix Vineyards, the Water Street Inn provides a terrace and shopping on-site. Stillwater has a lot to offer year-round for people looking for a romantic and relaxing getaway.

