Central Lakes College Welcomes Avon Resident As New Center President
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County resident has been selected as the next leader for a prestigious center at a Minnesota college. Jeff Meyer of Avon has been elected as the new President for the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
What does the Rosenmeier Center do?
The Rosenmeier Center is a non-partisan organization that educates citizens about state and local government and encourages participation and leadership in public service.
Meyer says he is truly honored to serve as President of the Rosenmeier Center for the next two years, and Gordon Rosenmeier was one of Minnesota's most influential and powerful legislators. Meyer has also served on the Avon City Council for eight years and was Chairman of the Holy Family School Board in Albany for two years.
Who else was elected to serve as officers?
Also elected to serve as officers for the Rosenmeier Center were Greg Blaine of Little Falls as Secretary, Michelle Blaine of Little Falls as Treasurer, and James Russell of Pillager as Vice-Chair.
