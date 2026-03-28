MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A music icon and his band will be playing an intimate show in Minnesota this fall. Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass Band will play Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on September 20th.

At one point, Albert outsold the Beatles two to one.

Albert and his six-piece ensemble will be playing all your favorite songs, including many from their classic LP "Whipped Cream & Other Delights," which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025.

Keystone, Getty Images Keystone, Getty Images loading...

Albert hit #5 on the Pop Charts in 1987 with the song Diamonds with Janet Jackson.

Plus, hundreds of pictures, art, videos, and memorabilia from Albert's music career will be on display. Legendary trumpet player Herb Albert has five number one hits, nine Grammy Awards, fifteen gold albums, fourteen platinum albums, and has sold over 72 million records worldwide.

In 1966, Albert had four LPs in the Billboard Top Ten, all at the same time.

To this day, Albert is the only artist who has had a number one instrumental and a number one vocal record. Tickets are on sale now but going fast, and range from $45 to $115 dollars.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Kansas and Jefferson Starship at The Ledge Two classic rock legends in Kansas and Jefferson Starship brought down the house at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Earth, Wind and Fire at the Ledge Amphitheater. The 70s group Earth, Wind, and Fire wrapped up a great week of shows at the Ledge in August of 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt