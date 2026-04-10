ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new plan has emerged for development at the former District 742 Media Services building along Division Street in St. Cloud.

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On Tuesday night, the St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the city's plan to sell the property to Gate City Bank. The bank is requesting to amend the Media Services Planned Unit Development to allow it to build a new 7,000 square foot financial institution.

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The city acquired the site from the school district in 2021, and the former Media Services building was demolished in 2023.

Gate City Bank is proposing that the bank building would be on the west side of the property. The site plan shows a 29-space parking lot in the center of the property and a three-lane drive on the north side of the building parallel to Division Street. The proposal includes a pad on the east side of the property for potential future commercial development.

The existing access on 14th Avenue South near Division Street would stay, but it will become an exit-only driveway. Two-way driveways would be in the center of the block along 2nd Street South and on 13th Avenue South.

Two previous plans to develop that site never happened, including a proposed convenience store, which the City Council voted down, and a multi-building commercial development, which passed the City Council.

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